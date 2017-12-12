Entertainment News
Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes For ‘Girls Trip’ Snub

'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith is not afraid to speak her mind when awards season comes around. Last year, she spoke about the lack of diversity at the Oscars and now she’s got some choice words for the Golden Globes.

On Twitter, Jada pointed out how Tiffany Haddish didn’t get nominated for her role in Girls Trip, despite her being one of the breakout performers of the year.

Jada spilled even more tea when she accused the Hollywood Foreign Press (who makes the nominations) of not watching Girls Trip at all. Swipe through to read Jada’s whole spill on the subject.

Continue reading Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes For ‘Girls Trip’ Snub

