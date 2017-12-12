Fans Get Hype Over Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Collaboration

Global Grind

On Friday, Jeezy is set to drop his new album Pressure and one track in particular is getting fans excited.

J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar will appear on the cut “American Dream” and on Monday, Jeezy previewed the track at a listening session. Check it out below.

Jeezy playing a track off his new album dropping Friday with Kendrick x J. Cole 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7gBVpYlTE — UTOR (@UTORHipHop) December 12, 2017

Fans are definitely ready for the collaboration, considering some were disappointed by the Kendrick and Cole album that never was.

Swipe through to peep folks reaction.

