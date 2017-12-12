San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee Dead At 65

WOL News Desk

Ed Lee, mayor of Sn Francisco, California suddently passed away Tuesday morning. According to former mayor Willie Wilson, Lee suffered Cardiac Arrest. Lee became the city’s first Asian-American mayor when he was named to serve out the remainder of Gavin Newsom’s term in Jan. 2011. He was re-elected in 2015.

A statement from the city read “It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family.”

Mayor Lee had been at odds with Donald Trump over San Francisco being a “sanctuary city.” The shooting of Kate Steinle became national news after Trump mentioned the case during his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Her killer Jose Inez Garcia Zarate was a seven-time felon and illegal alien.

Lee served was a director of San Francisco’s Human Rights Commission from 1991 to 1996 and served Newsom as the City Administrator from 2005 to 2011. He grew up in public housing in Seattle and worked early in his career as a civil rights attorney often representing low-income tenants.

