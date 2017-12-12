Gucci Mane the Meteorologist

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to Radric Delantic Davis, aka “Gucci” the weather

will be dropping nation wide before Christmas, “Literally”. The newlywed made it

official for his latest project “‘EL GATO, THE HUMAN GLACIER’ to be released

on December 22nd. Mr. Davis also confirmed that he created 10 tracks in only two days

with collaboration producer Southside of 808 Mafia 808. More than likely we can possibly

get an average of 4 guaranteed club bangers on this new project.

