This Dance Duo Flips A Christmas Classic Into Lil Pump’s ‘Gucci Gang’

The moves are undeniable.

Lil Pump Performs At Emo's

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Dancers Tam Rapp and BDash brought the hype this Christmas season at World of Dance New York 2017.

Watch them break it down when their track switches from “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from The Nutcracker to Lil Pump‘s “Gucci Gang.”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos