Tyler, The Creator Performs Songs Off ‘Flower Boy’ On NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

The rapper decided to perform his new songs with a live band for the first time

2014 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Tyler, The Creator finally made his first appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and he was sure to make the appearance and the performance super special. The rapper is definitely always making up his own rules, so it’s no surprise that Tyler’s appearance was the first nighttime performance in the show’s history. Apparently his team came in a day early to set up all of the colorful lights for the twinkling set. The history-making didn’t end there: Tyler played versions of Flower Boy songs “Boredom,” “See You Again,” and “Glitter” with a live band for the very first time.

The former Odd Future frontman was very vocal about his usual hatred for hip hop music being played with a live band following this one-of-a-kind display. He said, “That was cool. I’ve only worked with like one band and I f***in’ hated it. And I’ve always hated rap music with bands, because I want to hear 808s and s**t and not an Incubis f***in’ kick drum. So I was always skeptical—especially with some of the drum sounds I use—how to use a band to my full potential. With the chords and the musical aspects of my music, you may think it would work, but sometimes it doesn’t get the whole thought across. So I’ve always been hesitant to even approach it.”

He then compliments the band members that he performed with, and talks about how big of a deal it is that he finally found the courage to perform with live instruments. “I found these guys and they’re really, really talented. We just meshed together and it actually just sounded really cool. Them being open to my ideas and stuff just made me say f**k it, and ‘Let’s just do it. The fact that you saw me finally have the courage to be trash with a band just means a lot.”

photos