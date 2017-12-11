Entertainment News
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan & Talks Jedi Training

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson give us a break down of how they filmed their insane Jedi training scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which hit theaters Friday. FYI: Daisy is a full-on member of the Bey Hive.

Continue reading Daisy Ridley Admit She's A Huge Beyonce Fan & Talks Jedi Training

photos