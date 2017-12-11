Music
Migos May Have An Epic Joe Budden Diss Video On The Way

Global Grind
Migos have a strained relationship with the hosts of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Joe Budden, DJ  Akademiks and Nadeska.  Ever since the two groups bumped heads over a misunderstanding during the 2017 BET Awards red carpet, memes, jokes and more beef has continued to fly. Now, it appears Migos are shooting a music video and have hired Everyday Struggle lookalikes to star in it.

The video is for the song “Ice Tray” and features Lil Yachty. Yachty has also had a brief run in with Joe Budden while on Everyday Struggle as a guest. The song appears on the 30-track Quality Control compilation, Control The Streets Vol. 1, which dropped just a few days ago.

It appears Joe Budden doesn’t have much to worry about, however. With a new baby on the way, he’s been keeping a positive attitude. He even dropped a few flame emojis under Quavo’s Instagram post.

photos