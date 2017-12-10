Entertainment News
Terrence Howard’s Response To His “Mayne” Memes Dominating The Internet Is Classic

'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Terrence Howard is the “mayne” of the month now after memes of him in different movie scenes, replacing “man” with “mayne”  has taken over the Internet.

Over the weekend, the Empire star proved he has a sense of humor by responding to the hilarious memes dominating social media.

 

#TerrenceHoward response to the #Mayne memes😂🤣 (via:@theterrencehoward) @theshaderoom

A post shared by Terrence Howard Daily® (@terrencehowarddaily) on

 

Check out some of those instantly classic “mayne” memes here.

photos