Terrence Howard’s Response To His “Mayne” Memes Dominating The Internet Is Classic

Terrence Howard is the “mayne” of the month now after memes of him in different movie scenes, replacing “man” with “mayne” has taken over the Internet.

Aye, X-Mayne assemble! Magneto out here trippin' again mayne pic.twitter.com/wJFCu6O0Ji — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017

Over the weekend, the Empire star proved he has a sense of humor by responding to the hilarious memes dominating social media.

#TerrenceHoward response to the #Mayne memes😂🤣 (via:@theterrencehoward) @theshaderoom A post shared by Terrence Howard Daily® (@terrencehowarddaily) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Check out some of those instantly classic “mayne” memes here.

