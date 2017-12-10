Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling Him The Next Michael Jackson

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: Gilles Petard / Getty

Usually, people don’t pay too much attention to time-out performances during basketball games, but JD McCrary may have changed that narrative.

The young actor, and the voice of young Simba in the Lion King movie, blew LA Clippers audience away with his rendition of the Jackson 5‘s classic, “Who’s Loving You” in a game of Finish The Lyrics.

 

If you thought that was dope, hit the flip to see JD master the vocals that is New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain”.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling Him The Next Michael Jackson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”
 12 hours ago
12.10.17
SZA
SZA on Saturday Night Live
 12 hours ago
12.10.17
LOL! Watch These Subway Performers Hilariously Battle It…
 19 hours ago
12.10.17
This Husband’s Smooth Wedding Choreography Has All The…
 19 hours ago
12.10.17
This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling…
 23 hours ago
12.10.17
Terrence Howard’s Response To His “Mayne” Memes Dominating…
 23 hours ago
12.10.17
In Side Eye News: This Youtube Star Made…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Terrence Howard Memes Are Taking Over The Internet,…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
At Least Some People Are Enjoying Their Snow…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Ummm, Ok: Joseline Hernandez Has Some Advice For…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
If Santa Claus Was Black…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Jokes By Beyonce’s Mom Will Make You Blush
 2 days ago
12.09.17
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Friday Shmood: When You Bust Moves On Top…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
photos