Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”

hollywoodzay
13 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Cardi B and Offset have worked together on tracks like “Motorsport” and “Lick. Recently they released a track together with just the two of them called “Um Yea”. This track is apart of Quality Control’s, Control the Street Vol.1. 

According to Cardi this recording session was the first one she and her fiancé have shared. This was milestone for their relationship. In her Instagram caption she even said “had to show his a** why he had to put a ring on this finger”. She definitely showed him. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This is not the last we are going to be seeing of the couple. It’s rumored that another collaboration from the two is in the works. You’ll just have to wait and see but while you’re waiting check out their song “Um Yea”. 

CardiB , offset

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”
 60 mins ago
12.10.17
SZA
SZA on Saturday Night Live
 1 hour ago
12.10.17
In Side Eye News: This Youtube Star Made…
 1 day ago
12.09.17
Terrence Howard Memes Are Taking Over The Internet,…
 1 day ago
12.09.17
At Least Some People Are Enjoying Their Snow…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Ummm, Ok: Joseline Hernandez Has Some Advice For…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
If Santa Claus Was Black…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Jokes By Beyonce’s Mom Will Make You Blush
 2 days ago
12.09.17
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Friday Shmood: When You Bust Moves On Top…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 2 days ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
photos