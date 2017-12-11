Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B and Offset have worked together on tracks like “Motorsport” and “Lick. Recently they released a track together with just the two of them called “Um Yea”. This track is apart of Quality Control’s, Control the Street Vol.1.

According to Cardi this recording session was the first one she and her fiancé have shared. This was milestone for their relationship. In her Instagram caption she even said “had to show his a** why he had to put a ring on this finger”. She definitely showed him.

This is not the last we are going to be seeing of the couple. It’s rumored that another collaboration from the two is in the works. You’ll just have to wait and see but while you’re waiting check out their song “Um Yea”.

