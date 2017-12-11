Entertainment News
SZA on Saturday Night Live

SZA appeared on Saturday Night Live. She performed two of her most recognized songs from her album CTRL. She sang her heart out for “The Weekend” along with the choir. Due to Travis Scott not being present the gospel choir took up his job while she performed “Love Galore” as well.

When she sang “Love Galore” viewers got to listen to alternate verse that they hadn’t heard. This is huge for the new artist because she performed on the same show that Sam Smith and Eminem have this season. Not to mention the legends that have appeared before. 

If you haven’t already, check out her performances. 

