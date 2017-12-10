Watch: Big Sean Has Been Trying To Tell Us He’s The Greatest Since He Was 14

Folks have been buzzing about Big Sean all week long after he dropped his collab mixtape with Metro Boomin.

The project is getting mixed reviews, but fans of the Detroit emcee believe the negative comments are coming from kids who don’t about the fire and talent that is Big Sean.

can’t believe its 2017 and people still sleeping on Big Sean — jeremiah*🌻 (@jeremiahfromatl) December 10, 2017

I’m fr sick and tired of being hating on Big Sean man frfr dawg is arguably top 5 rn if we looking at lyricism, influence, and body of work — Michael Lee (@_michaellee24) December 9, 2017

But Sean is not new to this and his belief in his own skills is what makes him the celebrated lyricist that his is today. Hit the flip to go back in time — to when Nelly was the hottest rapper of his day and a teenage Big Sean was still trying to get on. Boiiii.

