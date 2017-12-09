Entertainment News
This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom Before Holidays Surpasses His Wildest Dreams

Global Grind
Barber shop

Source: Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images / Getty

The holiday season is all about giving, and one San Antonio teen gave his mom the best gift she could ask for at this time in her life.

19-year old Moses Castellano took to Twitter to help his mom overcome a tough time at work. He tweeted:

 

Castellano says he never thought the kind tweet would go viral, considering the fact that he has just over 500 followers — mostly consisting of friends and family. But to the teen’s surprise, his post has received over 62,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes on Twitter since Tuesday.

Happy Holidays to the Castellanos.

