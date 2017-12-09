This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom Before Holidays Surpasses His Wildest Dreams

Global Grind

The holiday season is all about giving, and one San Antonio teen gave his mom the best gift she could ask for at this time in her life.

19-year old Moses Castellano took to Twitter to help his mom overcome a tough time at work. He tweeted:

Hey y'all, my mom moved salons recently and because of that she isn't getting the same amount of customers as she used to. She's a self-employed cosmetologist and has loved doing hair professionally for the last 30 years. Please rt so she can gain some potential customers. Tysm!! pic.twitter.com/HpFxeB1KE1 — tamale mosher (@andyxdwyer) December 5, 2017

Castellano says he never thought the kind tweet would go viral, considering the fact that he has just over 500 followers — mostly consisting of friends and family. But to the teen’s surprise, his post has received over 62,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes on Twitter since Tuesday.

Happy Holidays to the Castellanos.

