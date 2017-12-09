Entertainment News
At Least Some People Are Enjoying Their Snow Days

Two Hearts

Winter is officially upon us and some states who often don’t receive snow, have woken up to front yards covered in ice. While this would be an annoyance to some, quite a few people were pleasantly surprised.

So, what do you do when you wake up to a little ice? These two guys made the best of it.

It doesn’t always snow in Texas and Louisiana but when it does, you can probably expect the reactions below.

Even dogs love snow.

