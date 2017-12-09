At Least Some People Are Enjoying Their Snow Days

Global Grind

Winter is officially upon us and some states who often don’t receive snow, have woken up to front yards covered in ice. While this would be an annoyance to some, quite a few people were pleasantly surprised.

So, what do you do when you wake up to a little ice? These two guys made the best of it.

It doesn’t always snow in Texas and Louisiana but when it does, you can probably expect the reactions below.

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even dogs love snow.

PUP LOVE SNOW HAPPY LOVE THIS Golden Retriever Frolics in Rare Texas Snowfall https://t.co/1XHY18xhCo pic.twitter.com/80LsqOkXyA — FIERY "GᖇIT” 2CNTS Per ardua ad astra (@SusanStormXO) December 9, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat: