Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From Dame Dash & Kanye West Movie

People were well prepared to come for her.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
'America' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Back in 2015, Dame Dash was set to release a movie called Too Honorable, starring Cam’ron, Stacey Dash, and himself. It was produced by Kanye West and was supposed to hit theaters on May 25, but it was never released.

Fast forward to now and Dame released a poster for an updated movie. It’s now called Honor Up and according to an Instagram post, it’s set to hit theaters in February 2018.

 

Stacey Dash was not here for the news and she expressed her beef with Dame (her cousin) online.

Stacey says her lawyers are handling the situation. But Twitter thought this was a great opportunity to troll the former Fox News co-host. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From Dame Dash & Kanye West Movie

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 9 hours ago
12.08.17
Friday Shmood: When You Bust Moves On Top…
 9 hours ago
12.08.17
Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From…
 11 hours ago
12.08.17
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 12 hours ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 12 hours ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 13 hours ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 14 hours ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 14 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 14 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 15 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 2 days ago
12.07.17
photos