Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From Dame Dash & Kanye West Movie

Back in 2015, Dame Dash was set to release a movie called Too Honorable, starring Cam’ron, Stacey Dash, and himself. It was produced by Kanye West and was supposed to hit theaters on May 25, but it was never released.
Fast forward to now and Dame released a poster for an updated movie. It’s now called Honor Up and according to an Instagram post, it’s set to hit theaters in February 2018.
This is really happening #HonorUp in theaters February #staytuned @mr_camron @murdamookez @smokeysuarez @kushedgod @nymlo @blackface112 @radmilalolly @queenofharlem @eishiabrightwell @iamjuju_ @iamjiton @timothybloom @franchize.global @raquelmhorn @boogiedash @raekwon @gelsonsmarket @daniel_dnieko @realstaceyldash @oschinovasquez1 @sheiskeda @ramel_williams @willisthebarber @therealtwandadude @realsheeklouch @poppa_stoppa_ @t2g_clothing @flowmoney__ @realholidaystyles @therealkiss @producerc @kevinjabennett @samuel8omez if I missed you name my bad appreciate the patience #harlemstickstogether
Stacey Dash was not here for the news and she expressed her beef with Dame (her cousin) online.
