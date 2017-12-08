Entertainment News
Friday Shmood: When You Bust Moves On Top A Moving Vehicle

No limits.

Steering wheel

Source: Kiyoshi Hijiki / Getty

Comedian Famous Amos is at it again, showing off his dance skills in the most random places. He already broke it down for us as a traffic guard and now he’s busting moves on top a random moving platform.

Check out the hilarious clip below and hopefully it’ll get you ready for the weekend.

photos