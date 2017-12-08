Live and Loca Podcast
Home > Live And Loca Podcast

Live and Loca Podcast: 12-08-2017

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

-Farlin Ave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

veda loca in the morning

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Live and Loca Podcast: 12-08-2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 5 hours ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 5 hours ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 6 hours ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 8 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 8 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 1 day ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
photos