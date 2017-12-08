Music
Quavo & Nicki Minaj Join Forces On New Song 'She For Keeps'

Huncho and Barbie link up.

Quavo and Nicki Minaj make a great team. Not only are they killing in their new “Motorsport” video with Migos and Cardi B, they’ve got their own thing going in a song they teased months ago. Quavo’s “She For Keeps” featuring the Head Barb in Charge appears on Migos’ new compilation album Control The Streets Volume 1. It’s a playful, laid back track and if you know anything about Huncho and Barbie, you know it’s catchy AF.

“I’m the bad b*tch that all the bad b*tches fuck with/She a mad b*tch if she ain’t f*cking with me, suck d*ck,” Nicki raps in a hard moment destined for Instagram captions everywhere.

Listen to the rest of the new chune up top and stand by for the video. Oh, and Happy Birthday Nicki!

