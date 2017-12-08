Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The Voice Of Ash Ketchum?

Global Grind

Veronica Taylor voiced Ash Ketchum for eight years in the English version of Pokémon and then Sarah Natochenny took over for the remainder of the anime series. Right before Sarah was brought on to do her thing, voice actress Kayzie Rogers played Ash for a 10th anniversary special Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon. Who would’ve guessed three women were behind the famed voice of the male protagonist?

The same can be said of the Japanese version—in Japan, Ash’s character is voiced by actress/singer Rica Matsumoto. Hit the flip to compare all four versions of Ash Ketchum.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: