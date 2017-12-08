Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The Voice Of Ash Ketchum?

Who would've guessed?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Veronica Taylor voiced Ash Ketchum for eight years in the English version of Pokémon and then Sarah Natochenny took over for the remainder of the anime series. Right before Sarah was brought on to do her thing, voice actress Kayzie Rogers played Ash for a 10th anniversary special Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon. Who would’ve guessed three women were behind the famed voice of the male protagonist?

The same can be said of the Japanese version—in Japan, Ash’s character is voiced by actress/singer Rica Matsumoto. Hit the flip to compare all four versions of Ash Ketchum.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The Voice Of Ash Ketchum?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 1 hour ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 1 hour ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 2 hours ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 3 hours ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 4 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 4 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 4 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 19 hours ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 1 day ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
photos