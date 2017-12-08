Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People Can’t Deal

She's one of us.

Global Grind
16 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

For some, it might be hard to imagine a megastar like Beyoncé makes quick runs to Target like us regular folk.

But it seems like no matter how much money she makes or how big she is, she’s still quick to hop on that Target special. She was spotted at one in San Clemente, California on Thursday. Peep some of the photos below.

Of course, the Internet lost it. Swipe through to check out the best reactions.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People Can’t Deal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 1 hour ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 2 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 2 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 2 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 22 hours ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 23 hours ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 1 day ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
photos