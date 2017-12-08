AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage His Relationship

Global Grind

On the third episode of Appropriate Culture, Julian’s younger brother Justin is tired of losing his big bro to Alexa Leighton‘s feminine wiles.

With Funny Julius‘ help, he cooks up a plot to split up the lovebirds and get his brother back for good.

Peep the hilarious cameo by Cleverly Chloe.

Watch the trailer below and hit page two to stream the full episode.

3rd episode of #AppropriateCulture is live via https://t.co/UK7cHYcsqk !

Tune in! 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HgGKXlYqyU — episode three is out (@JulianStephen) December 7, 2017

