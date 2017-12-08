Entertainment News
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage His Relationship

Is Julian and Alexa's bond strong enough to survive Justin's devious plot?

Appropriate Culture Episode 2

Source: Appropriateculture.tv / courtesy of Julian Stephen

On the third episode of Appropriate Culture, Julian’s younger brother Justin is tired of losing his big bro to Alexa Leighton‘s feminine wiles.

With Funny Julius‘ help, he cooks up a plot to split up the lovebirds and get his brother back for good.

Peep the hilarious cameo by Cleverly Chloe.

Watch the trailer below and hit page two to stream the full episode.

