Remember These Classic Music Moments From Jay Z’s Time As Def Jam President?

0 reads Leave a comment
On this day in 2004, Jay-Z showed us what it really meant to secure the bag when he officially became President of Def Jam Records.
Hov didn’t just wear the title because it sounded boss, he actually did his job and discovered some of the greatest talents we enjoy to this day — including stars like Rihanna, Ne-Yo, and Jeezy. He’s also had his fair share of misses as President, like Teairra Mari, Young Gunz and Ghostface.
Remember these classic hits from when just began his plan to take over the music industry? Hit the flip to see more.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours