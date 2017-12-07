Entertainment News
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are Dominating Everyone’s Timeline Right Now

People have some other forms of intimacy you might not expect

Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover

Source: Chesnot / Getty

There’s always a new trend circulating through the waves of Twitter, and usually it causes some pretty good laughs among those lucky enough to come across the best ones on their timeline. Whether it’s a picture with people fighting for the best caption or a scenario used a million different ways–the internet is essentially one big competition for who can be the funniest.

The most recent trend floating around Twitter is a new meme, where all tweets begin with, “yeah sex is cool, but…” with people adding in other things that get them more excited than doing the deed. There are some answers that can seem kind of relatable and then of course–because you know, it is the Internet–there’s some extremely outlandish responses that have everyone scratching their head.

Check out some of the funniest takes on the newest meme below and revel in the glory of Twitter.

