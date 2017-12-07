Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are Dominating Everyone’s Timeline Right Now

Global Grind

There’s always a new trend circulating through the waves of Twitter, and usually it causes some pretty good laughs among those lucky enough to come across the best ones on their timeline. Whether it’s a picture with people fighting for the best caption or a scenario used a million different ways–the internet is essentially one big competition for who can be the funniest.

The most recent trend floating around Twitter is a new meme, where all tweets begin with, “yeah sex is cool, but…” with people adding in other things that get them more excited than doing the deed. There are some answers that can seem kind of relatable and then of course–because you know, it is the Internet–there’s some extremely outlandish responses that have everyone scratching their head.

Check out some of the funniest takes on the newest meme below and revel in the glory of Twitter.

yeah sex is cool but have you tried washing your dishes right after you use them so they never pile up in the sink??? — how many nicks does it take to get to the centerof (@drumforge) November 17, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever fantasized about an infrastructure renewal program funded by the taxes of billionaires — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) December 5, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever ignored all your responsibilities and gone to bed? — alexia (@lexiberube) December 5, 2017

Yeah sex is cool but what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. I can't hear ya. I say what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. Alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright — jax frost (@jaxonmalcolm) December 3, 2017

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: