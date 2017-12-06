Music
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Dedication 6’ Release Date

Drake And Lil Wayne In Concert - Mountain View, CA

Fans of Lil Wayne will be happy to know that the long-awaited ‘Dedication 6’ project is closer than ever. The Cash Money rapper took to Twitter to announce Wednesday afternoon that D6 is slated for release on Christmas day. Fans will be able to download the album on Dedication6.com.

Dedication 5 was released in 2013. Today also marks the 12 year anniversary of Lil Wayne’s ‘The Carter II’ album.

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

photos