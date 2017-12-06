Lil Wayne Announces ‘Dedication 6’ Release Date

Global Grind

Fans of Lil Wayne will be happy to know that the long-awaited ‘Dedication 6’ project is closer than ever. The Cash Money rapper took to Twitter to announce Wednesday afternoon that D6 is slated for release on Christmas day. Fans will be able to download the album on Dedication6.com.

Dedication 5 was released in 2013. Today also marks the 12 year anniversary of Lil Wayne’s ‘The Carter II’ album.

It’s time! Sign up for updates and music before drop date! To My fans, I do this for y’all! #D6 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/G2OccnC66f — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 6, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

