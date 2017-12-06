Style & Fashion
Streetwear Collab Mixes West African Heritage With East Coast Style

The flags of Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and New Jersey are all on the map for this limited global release.

WALS x HOMENJ

Source: Taylor Galloway / courtesy of West A Lifestyle


Rising brands West A Lifestyle and HOME linked with MC Ayun Bassa to combine cultures on this limited global release.

The “Namesake Flag Tee” collab joins Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and New Jersey, with an elegant design that caught the eye of Street Ettiquette co-founder Joshua Kissi and social influencer Greg Noire on Twitter.

Bassa, who reps Liberia, New York and New Jersey, also provided a soundtrack for the new release titled, “Namesake,” which you can stream below.

Buy here while supplies last.

photos