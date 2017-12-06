Streetwear Collab Mixes West African Heritage With East Coast Style

The “Namesake Flag Tee” collab joins Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and New Jersey, with an elegant design that caught the eye of Street Ettiquette co-founder Joshua Kissi and social influencer Greg Noire on Twitter.

Bassa, who reps Liberia, New York and New Jersey, also provided a soundtrack for the new release titled, “Namesake,” which you can stream below.

Buy here while supplies last.

