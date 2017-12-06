Music
Mase Argues That He Spearheaded The Golden Era Of Bad Boy

He wants the credit he believes he deserves.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Mase wants some respect put on his name. Along with discussing his beef with Cam’ron, Mase went on The Angie Martinez Show to talk about his underrated status in rap.

The New York spitter explained his pivotal role in Bad Boy Records during the late 90s, especially after Biggie passed. “The real golden era of Bad Boy, I spearheaded,” he said. Peep what he has to say below.

