Music
Home > Uncategorized

Vic Mensa Wants To Play Prince In A Biopic And Twitter Has Thoughts

Good idea, or nah?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Blitz Music Showcase

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

In a recent interview with Montreality, Vic Mensa argued that he should play the “king of pop” in a biopic, and he’s not talking about Michael Jackson. 

Mensa said he considers Prince to be the king of pop. Along with this, he shared that he would love to play the late great artist in a biopic. “Prince is one of my biggest idols of all time,” he said. “The reason why I’d be able to kill the role as Prince is because I got that mouthpiece. Prince was butter smooth with it and I feel like I could do it.” Check out his full thoughts below starting at the 8:36 mark.

While many folks weren’t too hype on the idea of Vic playing Prince, others were just mad that he called Prince the King of Pop in the first place. Swipe through to check out what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Vic Mensa Wants To Play Prince In A Biopic And Twitter Has Thoughts

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 20 hours ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
photos