Mr. & Mrs. Carter Strike An Elevator Pose On Hov’s 48th Birthday

Beyoncé and Jay Z were on their flyest behavior while out and about in NYC for his 48th birthday on Monday, December 4. Bey was all about celebrating her hubby on his special day. She even went as far as to rent out a theatre at Angelika Film Center in Soho for a private showing of Woody Allen’s new movie Wonder Wheel.

On their way out to enjoy a romantic dinner after the movie, paparazzi caught Mr. and Mrs. Carter in the elevator—and of course, elevators mean something different to the superstar couple, but it wasn’t no thang to Bey and Jay. Happy as ever, Bey posed and Jay pressed (Door Close?) before arriving at the ground level and helping his wife to their car.

happy birthday to the GOAT.

