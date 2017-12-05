Are You Feelin’ It? Nike Set To Drop ‘Black History Month’ Themed Air Force Ones In 2018

Global Grind

February 2018 is going to be a lit month for Black people.

Not only is it Black History Month, but the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther drops on February 16th, plus Nike recently revealed their new Nike Air Force 1 High. The new Forces are apart of the shoe company’s 2018 Black History Month collection and the design is inspired by the Pan-African flag.

The Air Force 1 High gets dressed up in Pan-African colors for Black History Month https://t.co/f0ve3xbGaH pic.twitter.com/7DGWYgEclD — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) December 4, 2017

Folks on social media had mixed reviews about the innovative sneaker:

Coppin these to go see Black Panther RT @SneakerNews: The Air Force 1 High gets dressed up in Pan-African colors for Black History Month https://t.co/knOXuVRpzQ pic.twitter.com/x1lrQXQhDh — Crip Gallagher (@2Tanks_DRE) December 4, 2017

Trash, looks like someone’s first custom attempt — thatoneguy (@FreshyKickz) December 4, 2017

But what are your thoughts on the Black History Month inspired Air Force 1 High?

