Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The Court For Talking Reckless

Not sure what she said, but he didn't have to do that poor woman like this.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young afro-haired nerd grimaces at cellphone he holds

Source: RapidEye / Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The Court For Talking Reckless

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 10 hours ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 11 hours ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 14 hours ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 17 hours ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 19 hours ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
photos