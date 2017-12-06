Entertainment News
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s Gotta Have It’s’ Soundtrack

Spike Lee's Netflix hit features a great mix of Reggae, Reggaeton, Dancehall, Soca and more – meet the artists who've been making you move.

Spike Lee Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'She's Gotta Have It'

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

Have you noticed the great mix of island music on Spike Lee‘s new Netflix joint, She Gotta Have It?

In case you were wondering, Jamaica’s own 13th Street Promotions did the dirty work for you:

Adapted from the 1986 Spike Lee Joint, “She’s Gotta Have It,” revolves around a young woman and her three lovers.

The series features a great selection of music from Hip Hop to Reggae for its soundtrack.

Reggae Artist Fanton Mojah, Reggaeton Artist Daddy Yankee, Reggae Band Steel Pulse, Dancehall Artist Opal, and Soca Artist GBM Nutron all lend their sounds.

In episode 2, you can find Fanton Mojah’s “Kingston Town” which features Capleton and Turbulence, Opal’s “This Me Know“, and Daddy Yankee’s “Hula Hoop“.

In episode 4, you can find Steel Pulse’s “Can’t Stand It“, and GBM Nutron’s “Scene” (plus a shout out from the series’ Protagonist).

Clickthrough to see the full playlist.

photos