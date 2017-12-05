Kendrick Fans Are Conflicted Over An Alleged Reverse Track Listing Of ‘Damn’

Global Grind

According to Pitchfork, a rumored collector’s edition of Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. is set to be released soon.

This version will feature a different album cover and the tracks will be in reverse order (which means “DUCKWORTH.” will be the first song and “BLOOD.” will be the finale). Kendrick has said before that DAMN can be listened to backwards. “You listen from the back end, and it’s almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am,” he said.

Kendrick Lamar will be releasing a collectors edition of the album ‘DAMN.’ with the tracklist in reverse and this will be the cover👀 pic.twitter.com/F79vlrTGvh — 📷 (@RapCaptured) December 5, 2017

Despite Kendrick's thoughts, his fans seem to be divided on a backwards album.

