Alicia Keys, Kehlani & More To Be Featured On Eminem’s New Album

Ahead of the December 15th release of‘s ‘Revival’ album, the rapper has released the official tracklist.

Aside from the Beyonce-assisted “Walk On Water,” we can expect tracks with Pink, Alicia Keys, Kehlani and more. Em has also re-teamed up with Skylar Grey who co-wrote “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, and appeared on “I Need A Doctor” by Dr. Dre.

Check out the tracklist below.

