Rihanna Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Female Artist Of 2017

Global Grind
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

For the third year in a row, Rihanna has landed at the top of Spotify’s list of most-streamed female artists. Rihanna managed to beat out Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Sia without releasing an album this year!

The pop star took to her Twitter account to thank fans for their support.

Topping the list of most streamed males and males overall was Ed Sheeran.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos