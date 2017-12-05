Rihanna Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Female Artist Of 2017

Global Grind

For the third year in a row,has landed at the top of Spotify’s list of most-streamed female artists. Rihanna managed to beat out Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Sia without releasing an album this year!

The pop star took to her Twitter account to thank fans for their support.

shout out to the big homie GOD!

big ups to all the fans and streamers for the support when sis ain't even had an album out. 2017! @Spotify #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/ukIAzts1Ro — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 5, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Topping the list of most streamed males and males overall was Ed Sheeran.

