Ma$e Follows Up Cam’ron Diss Track With “Rap Rushmore” Ft. Diddy & DJ Khaled

Global Grind
Diddy and Mase at 11th Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


Ma$e isn’t stopping at “The Oracle,” his Black Friday diss track aimed at former friend Cam’ron. The Harlem rapper has hit the booth once again to unleash yet another surprise record. This time he’s called upon P.Diddy and DJ Khaled for “Rap Rushmore.”

Check out the track below.

