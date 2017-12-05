Mike Dean Has Everyone Growing Impatient After He Drops A Screenshot Of The Music He’s Working On

Global Grind

Mike Dean is no stranger to working on some of the most highly-anticipated albums in any given year. He’s constantly being bombarded by questions from fans wondering when the next Kanye West, Travis Scott, or a bunch of other artists’ projects are finally going to be released. Now, he’s giving fans a tiny peek into his world by showing us exactly what he’s working on right now, but this information probably raises more questions than it answers. Dean posted a photo both on his Instagram and Twitter page of his laptop screen, showing a bunch of different folders named after which artists he’s in the studio with right now, and what projects he’s putting work into. Among the names on the folders includes, “Kanye 2017,” “Travis Scott 2017,” “Desiigner 2017 Pr[o]ject,” and “Huncho Jack,” the unofficial title of Quavo and Travis’ collaboration.

Great to be busy with all these dope artists. https://t.co/Mi1bcb7TKq pic.twitter.com/njRkjoPTCQ — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) December 4, 2017

Of course this picture raised a lot of questions, mostly: WHEN ARE ALL OF THESE GOING TO DROP? Mike’s replies and Instagram comments quickly filled up with people asking questions we all know he won’t answer, but hoping he gives us just a little insight into when we can expect some of these to be released. With Kanye having taken now a 1-year hiatus following his cancellation of the last few Saint Pablo Tour shows, the folder with his name and 2017 following it was super intriguing.

Since this year has less than a month to go, it’s safe to assume that the “2017” beside a lot of these projects simply means that they were produced this year, not that they’re going to be released before December ends. Nonetheless, this picture sparked a lot of excitement because though it doesn’t confirm much, it does confirm that there’s some new music coming from these artist at some point, at least.

Check out some of the replies from excited and curious fans below:

Any details you'd like to share on the contents of those Kanye and Travis folders? — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 4, 2017

On ye's laptop — 🦇⛧Lil Shawny MoRse🌎🦇® (@mr_rager117) December 4, 2017

