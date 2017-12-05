97.9 The Beat TV News
Funny News: A Woman Gets Busted Bringing 227 Pounds Of… [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11 DFW, a woman was busted trying to bring 227 pounds of bologna into the U.S. from Mexico. She was fined $1000 for the crime – seeing that bologna meat coming from Mexico is considered contraband.

photos