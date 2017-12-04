90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I Got The Hook Up 2’

Global Grind

is looking for new talent for the sequel to his 1998 film I Got The Hook Up.

All you have to do to audition is post your face or a funny video with the tag #IGotTheHookUp2.

Then, send that link, your name and head shot to info@igotthehookup2.com.

According to the No Limit capo, the sequel will be “the funniest movie ever.”

I got the Hook Up 2 pic.twitter.com/l8hgzJG1kE — Keyblade Master (@JitTheBeast) December 4, 2017

If you don’t know about the 1998 original, which featured appearances from Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, hit the jump to see the classic trailer.

