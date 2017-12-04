Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I Got The Hook Up 2’

The No Limit boss says the sequel to his 1998 film will be "the funniest movie ever."

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty


Master P is looking for new talent for the sequel to his 1998 film I Got The Hook Up.

All you have to do to audition is post your face or a funny video with the tag #IGotTheHookUp2.

Then, send that link, your name and head shot to info@igotthehookup2.com.

According to the No Limit capo, the sequel will be “the funniest movie ever.”

If you don’t know about the 1998 original, which featured appearances from Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, hit the jump to see the classic trailer.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I Got The Hook Up 2’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 2 hours ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 2 hours ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 3 hours ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 4 hours ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 5 hours ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 5 hours ago
12.04.17
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy
War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel
 20 hours ago
12.03.17
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
What’s in Store for Cardi B?
 20 hours ago
12.03.17
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
Student Teaches Professor How To Tie Durag In…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
photos