What’s in Store for Cardi B?

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

A lot is going on for artist- Cardi B. She was on that track, Motorsport with Migos and Nicki Minaj. Which was a huge step in the right direction for her career. But what is her next move? 

Her single that was due to come out in November was postponed. Cardi B revealed that “Cartier Cardi” is supposed to be released on December 15. To top it all off she’s been nominated for two Grammys for her song “Bodak Yellow”. 

As many know, Cardi B and Offset got engaged recently. Their marriage is going to be an event to remember. Cardi has made it clear that they will be spending over a million dollars on their wedding. No need to worry though she told BBC Radio One that they will be sharing the cost. 

