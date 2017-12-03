Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get Your Week Started Right

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Happy couple looking at cell phone

Source: Westend61 / Getty


It’s the beginning of the week or the end depending on you ask — and with all the stuff going on in the world, everyone is in need of a little inspiration and motivation.

If you’re like us and need a beginning of the week pick me up, hit the flip for a little motivation.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get Your Week Started Right

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 4 hours ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 5 hours ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 8 hours ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 9 hours ago
12.03.17
Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina…
 10 hours ago
12.03.17
5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is…
 1 day ago
12.02.17
Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get…
 1 day ago
12.02.17
Student Teaches Professor How To Tie Durag In…
 1 day ago
12.02.17
Whoopi Tells Co-Hosts On ‘The View’ Why Women…
 1 day ago
12.02.17
Relationship Goals: This Senior Couple Getting Down Is…
 1 day ago
12.02.17
Today In Gangsta History: Jay Z Turns Himself…
 2 days ago
12.02.17
This Artist Is Turning Your Favorite Singers Into…
 2 days ago
12.01.17
Rising Star: Omerettá [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
12.01.17
10 Christmas Toys That Prove You Were Born…
 2 days ago
12.01.17
The Beyhive Approves: Watch John Oliver Hilariously Fawn…
 2 days ago
12.01.17
Flashback Friday: Remember When Olivia Had Us All…
 2 days ago
12.01.17
photos