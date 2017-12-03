The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs Bring New York Dance Back

Global Grind

We all know that Diddy can get down with some of the best dancers in the world — but did you know that his sonsandcould also cut a rug?

The spawns of Puffy took to Instagram last week to show the world that their pops isn’t the only star in the family. Check it out:

FRIDAY MOOD #IfYouCantDanceYouNotReallyWavyVOL1 @kingcombs 📹@kaito @yaloopyguyzer A post shared by Justin Dior Combs (@princejdc) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

This isn’t the first time the boys have been credited for bringing NY dance vibes back. Hit the flip for more Combs choreography.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: