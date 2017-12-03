Entertainment News
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs Bring New York Dance Back

The 2011 Jackie Robinson Foundation Awards Gala - Reception

We all know that Diddy can get down with some of the best dancers in the world — but did you know that his sons Justin and Christian Combs could also cut a rug?

The spawns of Puffy took to Instagram last week to show the world that their pops isn’t the only star in the family. Check it out:

FRIDAY MOOD #IfYouCantDanceYouNotReallyWavyVOL1 @kingcombs 📹@kaito @yaloopyguyzer

A post shared by Justin Dior Combs (@princejdc) on

 

This isn’t the first time the boys have been credited for bringing NY dance vibes back. Hit the flip for more Combs choreography.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos

photos