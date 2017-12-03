Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style: “Her Email Changes Every Week”

Global Grind

According to Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé takes all precaution when communicating with the outside world.

Sheeran, who recently got the Queen Bey to jump on a remix to his hit ballad “Perfect”, spilled the deets to Entertainment Tonight on her very meticulous methods of contact. While most of us can easily reach our friends, coworkers and family through a simple phone call or text, Bey likes to do things a little differently.

“I have an email address that I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé] that actually changes every week,” Sheeran told ET when discussing their recent collaboration. “She’s very good at [hiding]. It’s kind of what I inspire to be, I think.”

26-year-old Sheeran revealed that the “Perfect” remix, which was just released last week, has been in the works since May. “Obviously she had twins [in June], and we finished [the song] in September, so I’ve been holding onto it since then.”

Sheeran also dropped some gems on the creative aspect of working with Beyoncé, saying it was a joy bouncing ideas back and forth with the Lemonade singer.

“The original version of ‘Perfect’ was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah that’s great, because it used to be that! ‘” he revealed. “Then when we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours.”

By the sound of the finished product, it was definitely worth the wait. Listen to their track “Perfect” below.

