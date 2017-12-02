Entertainment News
Relationship Goals: This Senior Couple Getting Down Is Our Saturday Mood

It’s Saturday. It’s the second day of the last month of the year, and it’s a time for celebration.

But don’t take it from us. Watch this senior citizen couple get down to some Soca music, while looking like 90-year-old relationship goals.

 

Relationship goals👴🏼👵🏼😂😂😂#moralesfamily

A post shared by peeweetheclown (@peeweetheclown) on

