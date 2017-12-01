10 Christmas Toys That Prove You Were Born In The 90’s

Global Grind

With the holidays rapidly approaching and the end of 2017 creeping just around the corner, it starts to spark a feeling in most millennials — like, hey, we’re getting old.

Obviously it don't feel like Christmas cause us 90s babies getting old 😓💯 — 🔮 (@yftwavy) December 24, 2014

Some folks on social media would even argue that 90’s kids had way better Christmas’ than the kids today:

90s babies Christmas >>> this generation Christmas — Shock (@HeisUNDFTD) November 15, 2016

We’re not saying that 90’s babies had better holidays, but they did have less technical, more suitable toys. Check out these Christmas toys that prove you’re apart of the special group of humans that graced the Earth between 1990 and 1999.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: