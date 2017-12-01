This Artist Is Turning Your Favorite Singers Into Superheroes

Global Grind

The world is full of talent and it’s always awesome to stumble upon someone with a great vision. One artist named Cameron of Visual Camp is using his talents to reimagine our favorite singers as Marvel superheroes. Let’s just say, his work is jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Hit the flip to see Cameron’s work and follow him on Twitter: @20goodminutes.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: