This Artist Is Turning Your Favorite Singers Into Superheroes

The world is full of talent and it’s always awesome to stumble upon someone with a great vision. One artist named Cameron of Visual Camp is using his talents to reimagine our favorite singers as Marvel superheroes. Let’s just say, his work is jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Hit the flip to see Cameron’s work and follow him on Twitter: @20goodminutes.

