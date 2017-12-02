National News
Home > Uncategorized

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

Hello Beautiful
24 reads
Leave a comment

The body of 15-year-old Sabriya McLean was found in a Philadelphia alley, near the 200 block of South 49th Streeton, Tuesday night after the young girl attempted to meet up with a man she met on Facebook, CBSPhilly reports.

Police discovered her body 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday after her parents reported her missing. McLean had been stabbed over 50 times and her body set on fire before being covered with leaves.

According to reports, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring confessed he killed McLean to his parents, who informed the police. He was reportedly charged with murder, arson, abuse of corpse and related offenses.

Swaringer-Herring has a criminal history involving terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and robbery/conspiracy, NBC10 reports.

As of Thursday, Swaring-Herring remained in jail without bail.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston, Texas

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rising Star: Omerettá [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
12.01.17
The Beyhive Approves: Watch John Oliver Hilariously Fawn…
 16 hours ago
12.01.17
Flashback Friday: Remember When Olivia Had Us All…
 17 hours ago
12.01.17
This Woman Got 50 Surgeries To Look Like…
 17 hours ago
12.01.17
Mood: December Is Here And So Are The…
 18 hours ago
12.01.17
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 2 days ago
11.30.17
“WTF Is A ‘Soiree’?!” Comedian Loses It When…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Remembering The Model’s…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
photos