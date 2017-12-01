Music
Home > Music

Bars: Young Rapper Spits Recent Politics In Neighborhood Cypher

The future.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Close-Up Of Microphone

Source: Badr Eddine Eddouj / EyeEm / Getty


For all the criticism millennials get, there’s always glimmers of hope for the future.

One rapper, LGP Qua, dropped some fire bars addressing everything from our broken criminal justice system, to Cyntoia Brown‘s incarceration, to the slave trade in Libya. Check out the heat below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bars: Young Rapper Spits Recent Politics In Neighborhood Cypher

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rising Star: Omerettá [PHOTOS]
 8 hours ago
12.01.17
The Beyhive Approves: Watch John Oliver Hilariously Fawn…
 13 hours ago
12.01.17
Flashback Friday: Remember When Olivia Had Us All…
 14 hours ago
12.01.17
This Woman Got 50 Surgeries To Look Like…
 14 hours ago
12.01.17
Mood: December Is Here And So Are The…
 15 hours ago
12.01.17
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 1 day ago
11.30.17
“WTF Is A ‘Soiree’?!” Comedian Loses It When…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Remembering The Model’s…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
photos