The Beyhive Approves: Watch John Oliver Hilariously Fawn Over Beyoncé

He gets on his knees.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


Talk show host John Oliver stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday and when the name Beyoncé came up, the successful comedian turned into a giddy fanboy. He dismissed news of  Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle and said Beyoncé, “that’s real life royalty.”

Watch how he said he would react to the queen starting at the 3:20 mark below.

