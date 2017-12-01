97.9 The Beat TV News
Child Almost Abducted In Texas By Creep In Backyard [VIDEO]

According to CBS 11 News, a child was almost abducted in Haltom City, Texas by a stranger creeping in his backyard. The crazy part about this story is that the perp tried to do this while the child was with his dad (who chose to not have his name mentioned in the interview).

According to the dad, he was taking out the trash with his 2-year-old son with the incident took place on Tuesday, November 28. The dad went back and forth tuggiong on to his son while the kidnapper tried to take him away. Luckily, when the dad called for help, the perp ran. Police searched the woods to find the guy, but no luck so far.

Scary times we’re living in when you can’t even take the trash out without the fear of something like this happening.

-Farlin Ave

